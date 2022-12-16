  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Deadly San Jose pedestrian crash on southbound 101, CHP says

KGO logo
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:24PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person is dead after a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose Friday morning.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The crash happened north of McKee Rd., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several lanes remain closed as of 6:15 a.m. and there is no estimate on when they will reopen. CHP says to expect delays.

This is the 63rd fatal traffic collision and 65th traffic fatality in the South Bay.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW