Deadly San Jose pedestrian crash on southbound 101, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person is dead after a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose Friday morning.

The crash happened north of McKee Rd., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several lanes remain closed as of 6:15 a.m. and there is no estimate on when they will reopen. CHP says to expect delays.

This is the 63rd fatal traffic collision and 65th traffic fatality in the South Bay.

