Fog may have been factor in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fremont, police say

Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fremont, California on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Fremont early this morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:51 a.m. to a report of a body in the roadway on Paseo Padre Parkway between Isherwood Way and Decoto Road.

They arrived to find an adult who had died and there was evidence of a collision with a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not at the scene and has not been identified, police said.

"Fog may have been a factor, but it's too early to be sure," said Fremont Police Lt. Ariel Quimson.

Neighbors said this is a busy area for people running and walking their dogs early in the morning.

No other information about the case was immediately released by police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiestraffic accidenttraffichit and runhit and run accidentFremont
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Google CEO testifies before Congress on data breach
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
Accuweather Forecast: Thick morning Tule Fog
SF supervisors to vote on Treasure Island toll plan
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Here's why loyal dog may have waited weeks for his family to return after Camp Fire
Music historian gives insight into 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
Show More
Sonoma County CEO accused in student loan debt relief scheme to be released on house arrest
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
City gives green light to Marriott to build hotel despite opposition
SJ woman lending a helping 'paw' to Camp Fire pets
Napa police release body camera video of fatal officer-involved shooting
More News