.@FremontPD will have an on-camera update for us, momentarily. I will be sure to relay that information here. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/o8QbHBicHS — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 11, 2018

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Fremont early this morning, according to police.Officers responded at 3:51 a.m. to a report of a body in the roadway on Paseo Padre Parkway between Isherwood Way and Decoto Road.They arrived to find an adult who had died and there was evidence of a collision with a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not at the scene and has not been identified, police said."Fog may have been a factor, but it's too early to be sure," said Fremont Police Lt. Ariel Quimson.Neighbors said this is a busy area for people running and walking their dogs early in the morning.No other information about the case was immediately released by police.