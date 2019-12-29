Pedestrian killed, marking 29th death in San Jose this year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 63-year-old woman has died after she was hit while crossing the street in San Jose.It happened at Oakland Road at McKay Drive around 5:45p.m. Saturday night.Police say she was not walking in crosswalk when the driver hit her.This is San Jose's 29th death this year involving a pedestrian.In 2018, the city saw 23 pedestrian deaths.