Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 92 in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on westbound state Highway 92 in Hayward late Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 11:49 p.m. near a construction closure on the freeway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and wasn't identified.
According to the CHP, the victim wasn't a worker at the road construction site and investigators are working to determine how they got on the freeway.
The collision site is within a closure of the No. 1 and 2 lanes for construction already and no other lanes have been closed.
No further information is immediately available.
