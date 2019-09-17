pedestrian killed

Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 92 in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on westbound state Highway 92 in Hayward late Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 11:49 p.m. near a construction closure on the freeway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and wasn't identified.

According to the CHP, the victim wasn't a worker at the road construction site and investigators are working to determine how they got on the freeway.

The collision site is within a closure of the No. 1 and 2 lanes for construction already and no other lanes have been closed.

No further information is immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haywardchppedestrian struckpedestrian killedhighway 92highways
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
1 killed in hit-and-run crash near BART station in Berkeley
2 killed after being hit by train in Berkeley
WB I-80 in Emeryville reopened after deadly crash
Police say search continues for suspect in fatal San Jose hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Trump to visit Bay Area today for first time as president
WATCH IN 60: Trump protesters, Tenant protections, Transit Center restaurant
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry today, showers possible tonight, tomorrow
HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit SF today
General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour for E. coli risk
Show More
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
Stanford, UCSF step closer to cure for common cold
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff
Berkeley's 'Gourmet Ghetto' nickname no more?
More TOP STORIES News