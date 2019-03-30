Crime & Safety

Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting parked cars in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Josh Einiger has more from Crown Heights.

NEW YORK -- Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into multiple parked cars in Brooklyn.

The incident happened near Troy Avenue and President Street before 5 p.m.

Police say the 39-year-old suspect struck five parked cars before getting out of his car and trying to run away.

Pedestrians in the area grabbed the suspect and held him down while they waited for police to arrive.

Officials say the suspect was in possession of a firearm and appeared to be intoxicated.

The suspect was taken into police custody but charges against him are pending.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynew yorkcar crashhit and runcar
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
LeBron James out for rest of season
VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in SoCal
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
Criminals caught on camera dumping stolen trailer of family-owned SJ business
Show More
Body pulled from lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Teen arrested for murder after deadly Los Angeles crash
Court docs reveal wife's side of story in shooting
'Ripper Crew' killer released from prison; victim's family reacts
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
More TOP STORIES News