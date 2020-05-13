Coronavirus Doctor's Note: What's 'pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome,' possibly linked to COVID-19?

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may have seen stories about a rare, mysterious illness and a possible link to COVID-19. The illness is called "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome."ABC7 Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel stresses that this is rare. If your child has symptoms like high fever, abdominal pain, racing heart rate or changes in skin color, call your doctor or get them seen by a medical professional.Dr. Patel breaks down the disease and how this compares to two other diseases.