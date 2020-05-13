Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctor's Note: What's 'pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome,' possibly linked to COVID-19?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may have seen stories about a rare, mysterious illness and a possible link to COVID-19. The illness is called "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome."

CORONAVIRUS NEWS LIVE 3PM: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

ABC7 Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel stresses that this is rare. If your child has symptoms like high fever, abdominal pain, racing heart rate or changes in skin color, call your doctor or get them seen by a medical professional.

Dr. Patel breaks down the disease and how this compares to two other diseases.

RELATED: Bay Area baby believed to be 1st to contract both Kawasaki Disease and COVID-19

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here and take a look at all of the Doctor's Note segments from Dr. Alok Patel here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
