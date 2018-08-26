Pedicab driver's daughter speaks on father's death while police continue search for hit-and-run driver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3671739" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco police are releasing photos and video of the car they believe was involved in a hit and run that critically injured a pedicab driver. It happened at the Embarcadero and Sansome close to Pier 29.

Police are still looking for the hit and run driver, responsible for a San Francisco pedicab operator's death."A lot of people want justice for my Dad and I do as well," said Eurydice Manning who is keeping her father's memory and the investigation into his death alive. "He was just so giving and selfless.... Just even what he was doing when this happened is he was biking a family around."On June 27th, Kevin Manning was shuttling tourists down the Embarcadero in his pedicab, when a car hit his bike, throwing him onto the pavement. Police released video of the suspected hit-and-run car, a gold Honda Civic, aggressively weaving through traffic towards the Bay Bridge after the wreck. Kevin died 12 days later at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital."Everybody has to go at one moment, but the way that it happened is very painful and could have been avoided," said Manning."I came to the hospital the day he passed," said Vince Brown, who added, "that was the tragedy, when we found out he couldn't heal from his injuries." Brown met Kevin at Merritt college in Oakland 40 years ago, they were best friends until the day Kevin passed. Brown along with hundreds of others spent the afternoon in Golden Gate Park eulogizing Kevin. "Just a person that would never expect anything back in return. He just gave from himself to help other families and friends"But Vince, Eurydice and others do expect that Kevin's death will not be in vain and that the hit and run driver or someone who knows something will come forward. "Everybody makes mistakes, but if we can atone for our mistakes by coming forward," said Brown."He didn't deserve that. The person who did that should have definitely stopped and connected on a human level," said Manning who says that she is trying to raise money for protected bike lanes in San Francisco to prevent other similar tragedies.