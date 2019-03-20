Crime & Safety

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission

EMBED <>More Videos

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 20, 2019.

Peloton is accused in a lawsuit of using more than 1,000 songs without permission for its online fitness classes.

The Wall Street Journal reports the popular home fitness company is being sued by several music publishers.

They allege Peloton used more than a thousand songs by artists they represent without permisson.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $150 million dollars in damages.

Peloton says it's evaluating the lawsuit and sayd it has worked with music publishers and record lables to create their music licensing system.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyworkoutmusiclawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rain causes problems for Bay Area drivers during the morning commute
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
EU fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing online ads market
Final vote scheduled for Golden Gate Bridge toll increase
Changes to SJ City Hall gives parents proper place to change diapers
Show More
Santa Clara settles jail death case, riot gun used on mentally ill inmate
Dalmatian Pup puzzled by 'cheese challenge'
Pittsburg police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
More TOP STORIES News