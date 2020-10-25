mike pence

Mike Pence adviser Marty Obst tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Marty Obst serves as Pence's senior political adviser, but is not a government employee.

Bloomberg News first reported the positive test.

Obst is not the first person in Pence's orbit to test positive for the virus. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

Obst and Pence's office did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

It's not clear when Obst was last in close proximity to Pence.

The vice president, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, held a rally in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, prompting the President to enter Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. After the White House physician signed off on allowing Trump to return to his public schedule, the Trump campaign has continued to make stops across the country to campaign for reelection.

Trump's campaign has not changed its protocol at rallies in key battleground states where little social distancing and mask wearing has been observed.

ABC News has also learned at least one additional staffer in the VP's office has tested positive in the last few days and several staffers are now quarantining.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

