Daniel the senior snuggler seeks a forever home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here is this week's perfect pet from the Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.
Meet Daniel, a 10-year-old kisser and snuggler.
This senior loves brisk walks, despite limited hearing and vision.
We're told he'll quickly learn his way around his new home, which should have no steps or hardwood floors.
Daniel gets along with cats, but not other dogs. And he would love it if you worked from home so he can be your faithful sidekick!
If you're interested, give the Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter a call at 510-337-8565, or fill out an application on the FAAS website.
