Person dies in 3-alarm fire in Santa Clara condo complex

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
One person died in a three-alarm fire in a condominium complex in Santa Clara early this morning, a fire official said.

Fire crews were dispatched a little before 2 a.m. to a fire in the Lafayette Americana condo complex at 1031 Clyde Avenue, said Battalion Chief Jeremy Ray.

When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the first and second floor of a two-story condo, Ray said. The firefighters found a victim inside in cardiac arrest, and administered CPR and advanced life support, but the victim died at the hospital, the battalion chief said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, according to Ray. Two units were damaged and residents of four units were displaced, he said.

No one other than the victim of the cardiac arrest was injured, Ray said.

As is customary, an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. No damage estimate is available.
