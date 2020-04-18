Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting after brandishing baseball bat inside San Leandro Walmart, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was shot and killed inside a Walmart store after threatening police officers with a baseball bat in San Leandro Saturday afternoon.The incident was first reported at around 3:30p.m. at Walmart located at 1555 Hesperian Boulevard in San Leandro.San Leandro police was initially dispatched to the store after getting a report of a robbery. Officers found no signs of it taking place when they arrived on scene.The deadly confrontation took place at the entrance."Both officers deployed their tasers which was not successful," said Ted Henderson, San Leandro Police Department. "After those deployments, one officer fired one shot. The report is he was swinging a bat. We don't know how close he was to the officer."San Leandro Police Department and Alameda County District Attorney are investigating the shooting.In a statement to ABC7 News, a Walmart spokesperson writes: