'Person of interest' arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run

Video shows moments after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run Graphic cellphone video shows the aftermath of a hit-and-run in which a 14-year-old on a bike in Oakland was struck by a car and dragged four blocks.

A 'person of interest' has been arrested, and police are on the lookout for another after a hit-and-run in which a 14-year-old on a bike was struck by a car and dragged four blocks near the Fruitvale BART station.The collision occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 12:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue. The vehicle struck the boy, and then dragged him under the vehicle for at least four blocks, police said. After the driver stopped, the boy was dislodged and the driver left the area.Officers located the vehicle close by and it was unoccupied. Two people were allegedly inside the vehicle when it hit the boy. The suspects remain at-large and police have urged them to turn themselves in.A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (510) 777-8750.