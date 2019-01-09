HIT AND RUN

'Person of interest' arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run

A shoe and evidence markers are seen in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2019 after a hit-and-run accident that critically injured a 14-year-old boy. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A 'person of interest' has been arrested, and police are on the lookout for another after a hit-and-run in which a 14-year-old on a bike was struck by a car and dragged four blocks near the Fruitvale BART station.

RELATED: Video shows moments after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run

The collision occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 12:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue. The vehicle struck the boy, and then dragged him under the vehicle for at least four blocks, police said. After the driver stopped, the boy was dislodged and the driver left the area.

Officers located the vehicle close by and it was unoccupied. Two people were allegedly inside the vehicle when it hit the boy. The suspects remain at-large and police have urged them to turn themselves in.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (510) 777-8750.

RELATED: 14-year-old fighting for his life after car drags him 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows moments after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run (1 of 2)

Video shows moments after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run

Graphic cellphone video shows the aftermath of a hit-and-run in which a 14-year-old on a bike in Oakland was struck by a car and dragged four blocks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
children hit by carhit and runcollisionbicyclebicycle crashinvestigationarrestOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
HIT AND RUN
Video shows aftermath of Oakland hit-and-run involving teen
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Pedestrians injured in San Jose hit-and-run
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose
More hit and run
Top Stories
Millions of CA residents may be unable to fly starting January 22 without extra ID
Downed tree narrowly misses home in San Jose
BART release new info, increase reward for suspect in deadly shooting
1 killed in box truck crash on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Accuweather Forecast: Showers taper today, unsettled weekend
Show More
Paul Manafort shared 2016 presidential polling data with ex-Russian agent: Feds
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Kremlin rejects suggestion it arrested American as a diplomatic pawn
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
More News