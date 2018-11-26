MODESTO, Calif (KGO) --A family member saying goodbye to their deceased pet found a decomposing body while burying the animal in the backyard of their Modesto home.
"The resident was digging a hole to bury a pet that had recently died, when they uncovered the remains," said the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department. "When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed that the remains were human and detectives were called out to the scene."
The gruesome discovery was made on Saturday afternoon at a home on Santa Rita Avenue.
"I think it's safe to say that it's probably been there a matter of months, most likely not years," said Sgt. Tom Ledras with Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.
Investigators say detectives worked throughout the evening to exhume the body. They're investigating the case as a possible homicide.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, according to detectives.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Cory Brown at (209) 567-4485 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.
Tipsters can also e-mail tips at modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.
