Petaluma police arrest 'peeping tom' accused of filming inside grocery store restroom

Kendall Hansen-Keys, 26, is pictured in a photo taken by the Petaluma Police Department following his arrest on Feb. 23, 2020. (Petaluma Police Department)

PETALUMA (KGO) -- A 26-year-old Rohnert Park man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly setting up a camera inside a restroom at the grocery store he worked at in Petaluma.

Petaluma police say the suspect, Kendall Hansen-Keys, set up a cell phone inside the restroom of the store on the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Police say the phone was concealed and positioned toward the toilet and was "actively recording video."

Hansen-Keys told Petaluma police officers he set up the phone to record a woman he was interested in.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of criminal invasion of privacy and booked in the county jail.

Those with information on the suspect or allegations are asked to contact Petaluma police at (707) 781-1293.
