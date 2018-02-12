Petaluma residents arrested in connection with San Francisco homicide

A police vehicle is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

PETALUMA, Calif. --
San Francisco police arrested three Petaluma residents last week on suspicion killing a man who was found outside in a wheelchair Wednesday near Union Square, police said Monday.

At 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday officers went to the 500 block of Post Street regarding a man in a wheelchair who was unresponsive.

Police said officers arrived and found 31-year-old Andrew Emmett of San Francisco outside and suffering from numerous cuts and bruises. Paramedics arrived but unfortunately Emmett was already dead.

Homicide investigators were able to quickly identify suspects and at about 2 p.m. Thursday San Francisco and Petaluma police served search warrants in the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Petaluma.

There, officers arrested 47-year-old Christopher Hardee, 40-year-old Nicole Hardee and 21-year-old Kayleb Hardee, all Petaluma residents. The trio was arrested on suspicion of homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy and is being held without bail in San Francisco County jail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact San Francisco police by calling the tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by texting a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Tips can be left anonymously.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidearrestcrimeSFPDSan FranciscoPetaluma
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News