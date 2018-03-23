ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event on Friday, March 23, 2018 with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Scroll down for a look at video interviews with each agency that visited ABC7!
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
(707) 433-4377
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Marin Humane Society
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org