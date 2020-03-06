Pets & Animals

2-legged dog 'Lieutenant Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny tryouts

"No bunny knows Easter better than Cadbury" and a two-legged coonhound named Lieutenant Dan hopes to be the 2020 face of that famous mammal!

Cadbury issued a casting call for all pets, not just bunnies, and now they are down to 10 finalists for their commercial tryouts.

The New Richmond, Ohio coonhound is named after the character in Forrest Gump who lost his legs in combat, reported CNN.

His owner says Lieutenant Dan was born a little different, but he still lives life to the fullest.

Interestingly, none of the finalists are actual rabbits. Besides Lieutenant Dan, there's a mini-horse, pig, llama, hamster, a duck and two cats.

The popular Easter candy brand started the promotion 30 years ago with a commercial about a clucking bunny.

Fans have the chance to vote on Cadbury's website. Other than being the star of a new TV commercial, the winner gets $5,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscontestsdogu.s. & worldfeel goodcommercial ad
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Test results expected from ship off Calif. coast
Coronavirus: SF preparing for possible arrival of cruise ship
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship headed to SF
Grand Princess passenger expects COVID-19 test results soon
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Show More
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Can your dog or cat get coronavirus? Here's what one vet says
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
Here's why coronavirus is easy to kill and how you can do it at home
Coronavirus outbreak causing price-gouging, shortages
More TOP STORIES News