2-legged dog 'Lieutenant Dan' is next Cadbury Bunny

The Cadbury Bunny is out of work, after his job went to the dogs this year, well one very special dog in particular.
Lt. Dan is the new spokes-animal for the iconic Easter candy, CNN reported.
The New Richmond, Ohio coonhound is named after the character in Forrest Gump who lost his legs in combat because the pup's back legs were amputated due to a deformity.
He even hops around on his front legs like a bunny when he's not using his wheels to get around. His owner said the dog was born a little different but still lives life to the fullest.
Lt. Dan beat out dozens of other furry competitors for the role in the annual Cadbury commercial.
While Dan got some handsome, pink ears from the gig, his owner took home $5,000.
Cadbury issued a casting call for all pets, not just bunnies, for its commercial tryouts. Other finalists included a mini-horse, pig, llama, hamster, a duck and two cats.
The popular Easter candy brand started the promotion 30 years ago with a commercial about a clucking bunny.
