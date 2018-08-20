SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) --Wildlife officials are reporting a second baby bobcat rescue in the same Marin County neighborhood this month.
Remember the baby bobcat we got a couple weeks ago? Meet her brother! This little one was found crying in a tree just a few houses down from where his sister was found. He will soon be transported to the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley to be reunited with his sister. pic.twitter.com/Ct9I1RYUbs— WildCare (@WildCare) August 19, 2018
The latest cub was found holding on to a tree in San Anselmo near Carmel Way early Saturday morning.
Jennifer Brinn-Barbee says she contacted WildCare in San Rafael after she found the bobcat kitten crying in a tree outside her house.
WildCare picked up the little cub. Officials believe the male bobcat is related to a female cub found by a neighbor a few weeks ago.
WildCare shared video on its Facebook page, showing the female cub being fed on August 8, shortly after she was rescued.
"This 3-week-old kitten was found during ivy removal in a yard in San Anselmo, no den or mom in sight. Med Staff worked with the homeowners and attempted to reunite multiple times but unfortunately mom never returned," said WildCare in a Facebook post.
No word yet on what happened to their mom.
Officials say the little brother and sister will be cared for at the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley. They hope to release them back in the wild once they get a little older.