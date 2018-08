Remember the baby bobcat we got a couple weeks ago? Meet her brother! This little one was found crying in a tree just a few houses down from where his sister was found. He will soon be transported to the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley to be reunited with his sister. pic.twitter.com/Ct9I1RYUbs — WildCare (@WildCare) August 19, 2018

Wildlife officials are reporting a second baby bobcat rescue in the same Marin County neighborhood this month.The latest cub was found holding on to a tree in San Anselmo near Carmel Way early Saturday morning.Jennifer Brinn-Barbee says she contacted WildCare in San Rafael after she found the bobcat kitten crying in a tree outside her house WildCare picked up the little cub. Officials believe the male bobcat is related to a female cub found by a neighbor a few weeks ago.WildCare shared video on its Facebook page, showing the female cub being fed on August 8, shortly after she was rescued."This 3-week-old kitten was found during ivy removal in a yard in San Anselmo, no den or mom in sight. Med Staff worked with the homeowners and attempted to reunite multiple times but unfortunately mom never returned," said WildCare in a Facebook post.No word yet on what happened to their mom.Officials say the little brother and sister will be cared for at the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley . They hope to release them back in the wild once they get a little older.