3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home

A bobcat family made themselves feel right at home at an Arizona backyard.

A woman said she heard noises on her roof for several days, and finally discovered the source of the disturbance: three baby bobcats.

Emily Ernst Lunne shared video on Facebook, showing the little ones playing on her back wall in Tucson last week.

All three kittens appear distracted by one another as they touch each other's faces, apparently play-fighting.

It's unclear whether their mother was also near the home.
