3 sister chinchillas are ready for adoption in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Looking for a little company at home? You could adopt an exotic trio of pets from the Peninsula Humane Society.ABC7 News went by the facility in Burlingame and saw the three chinchillas who need a new home.They are sisters and must be adopted together.Chinchillas are very social animals, yet gentle at the same time, and have special diets.The members of this trio are about three years old and the Peninsula Humane Society told us that they are not for beginners."So we are looking for someone who has experience with them," said Buffy Martin-Tarbox with the Peninsula Humane Society. "They're a little bit of an usual pet and they do require certain sort of habit and different sort of care than you would receive like a more traditional pet like even a cat or a dog."The adoption fee is $50 and you must make an appointment first.They may look like rabbits, but chinchillas are actually rodents.