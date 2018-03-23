PETS & ANIMALS

360 VIDEO: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners in honor of National Puppy Day on March 23, 2018. Here's a 360 degree view of our live event!

The 360 video must be played using a Chrome or Firefox browser on desktop. App and mobile users: Click here and click here to watch the video using the YouTube app for a true 360 experience.

Click here for full coverage on our live adoption event.

Green Dog Rescue

Humane Society of Silicon Valley
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day adoption event
