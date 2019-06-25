3 dozen Boston terriers saved from hoarding situation up for adoption in San Francisco

A dog rescue group in the Bay Area is hosting an event this weekend to find forever homes for a bunch of Boston terriers.
They're calling it a Boston T Party.
Three dozen Boston terriers were saved from a hoarding situation. The 37 pooches have arrived at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco over the last week.
Muttville has adoption events every weekend, but on June 29 and 30, they're hosting a "Boston Tea Party" from noon to 4 p.m.
