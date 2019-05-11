OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of dogs are going to be trained at Oakland International Airport on Saturday to become guide dogs for the blind.
VIDEO: Dog helps his owner shovel snow like a pro
Seventy Labradors and Golden Retrievers will practice navigating the airport.
They will go through a series of exercises in the ticket area, TSA boarding and deplaning, and then finish at baggage claim.
The puppies will be trained in the Alaska Airlines terminal.
See more stories on dogs.
70 Labs, Golden Retrievers to train as guide dogs at Oakland International Airport
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News