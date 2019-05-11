Pets & Animals

70 Labs, Golden Retrievers to train as guide dogs at Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of dogs are going to be trained at Oakland International Airport on Saturday to become guide dogs for the blind.

VIDEO: Dog helps his owner shovel snow like a pro

Seventy Labradors and Golden Retrievers will practice navigating the airport.

They will go through a series of exercises in the ticket area, TSA boarding and deplaning, and then finish at baggage claim.

The puppies will be trained in the Alaska Airlines terminal.

See more stories on dogs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandoakland international airportairport newsdogstravelcute animalsblindservice animal
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News