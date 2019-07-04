Pets & Animals

800-pound shark continues trip up New Jersey coast

CAPE MAY, N.J. -- Miss May, the 10-foot, 800-pound shark that was tracked off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey on Tuesday has continued her journey northward.

The white shark was tracked in the waters near Sea Isle City at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Credit: OCEARCH


OCEARCH tagged Miss May on Feb. 15, 2019, 40 miles off the coast of Mayport, Florida.



Melissa Laurino, a marine biologist with the Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center said there's nothing unusual about great whites roaming the waters off the coast of New Jersey.
Jersey's coastline.

"(She)could be heading to New England or Cape Cod where there is a large congregation of grey seals that some great whites like to feed on," said Laurino.

News of the shark's arrival didn't seem to phase beachgoers.

Janet Michaud of Medford, NJ said, "It wouldn't stop me from going up to my waist."

"It kinda bothered me," said Andrew Callabresi of Salinas, Kansas, but that didn't stop him from introducing his daughter to the ocean. "I figured if we keep her knee-deep she should be alright."

Laurino said she expects Miss May will spend the summer in New England before heading back past New Jersey on her way South in late fall.

Miss May was tagged in the same waters as another shark, a 10-foot, 464-pound male tiger shark named Lando.

It's only the second time in 34 expeditions that OCEARCH has tagged both a white shark and a tiger shark in the same waters. Samples from the sharks will support 17 separate research studies around the continent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscape maynew jersey newssharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News