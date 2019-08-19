Pets & Animals

9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water while on vacation in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl survived a shark attack in knee deep water.

Maggie Crum was playing in the water Friday while on vacation with her family in Florida. She was running in the ocean when she felt a sharp pain.

"I was running into the water, and I was about knee deep," Crum recalled. "When I started swimming the shark bit my leg and there's three marks back here that tore through the teeth and like just like two rows of teeth."

SEE ALSO: 16-year-old narrowly escapes jaws of large shark

The girl yelled for her family. She received immediately treatment on the beach, prior to being taken to the hospital.

Ultimately, Crum received a dozen stitches and a stuffed bear--which she ended up naming Sharky.

RELATED: How to know if you're swimming near a shark.

'I'm not ready to die': Paige Winter, teen that survived North Carolina shark attack, describes horrifying ordeal
EMBED More News Videos

N.C. teen Paige Winter spoke exclusively to ABC News about the shark attack earlier this month. She said there are ''some pieces of the puzzle missing'' from her body but her spirit is not broken.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridashark attack
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waterfront neighbors demand halt to center after attack, suspect to appear in court Monday
AccuWeather Forecast: Pleasant today, another heat wave coming
Moose Fire in Mendocino County fully contained
Family hopes to stay in US to save son's life
Sex offender caught for chasing women in San Rafael
Proposed navigation center in SF causing uproar among small business owners
Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified
Show More
SF homeless man accused of attacking woman now wearing electronic monitor
Closing of recycling centers putting pressure on Bay Area centers
CalTrans: Avoid eastbound Highway 24 this weekend due to BART construction project
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's governor during Katrina, dies
More TOP STORIES News