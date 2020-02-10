San Francisco Zoo offers adopt-an-animal gifts for Valentine's Day

We are thrilled to welcome back the #ValentinesDay Champagne Stroll on 2/15-17, where you can pony up to the Love Potion Bar for mimosas & wine, then discover animal mating facts as you explore the #SFZoo with your significant “otter” ❤ pic.twitter.com/eS6H5JfVH2 — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) February 8, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Valentine's Day is Friday and the San Francisco Zoo is giving lovebirds a chance to adopt one of the zoo animals as a gesture of affection for your significant other.Nothing says affection like the sight of a snow leopard cub or a charismatic orangutan. Sadly, you will not get to bring the animals home.For 50 dollars, you'll get a certificate of adoption, a collector's photo, candy and a plush animal.For more adventurous couples, the zoo is also offering scorpions and Madagascar hissing cockroaches up for adoption.The gifts are available for purchase online on the Zoo's website through Valentine's Day.They are also hosting a wine and mimosa tour for you and your significant "otter" from Feb. 15-17, where you can sip your beverages while learning animal mating facts.