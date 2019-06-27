TULARE, Calif. (KGO) -- A little girl had a sweet reaction to puppy surprise in Tulare, Calif.
The video starts with Aria's parents asking her if she wants to see a magic trick. After saying abracadabra, the girl squeals with glee when the puppy is revealed. She named him Bingo!
RELATED: Chunky bulldog insists on using cat flap at Melbourne home
Aria's parents had promised her a dog and made a deal with her that if she regularly took her prescribed medicine, she would be rewarded.
After many months of waiting, Aria finally hit the jackpot when Bingo "magically" appeared.
PERFECT PET: If your looking to add a new pet to your life, check out ABC7's partnership with Bay Area adoption agencies.
Little girl squeals with joy when surprised with a puppy
CUTE ANIMALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News