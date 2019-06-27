cute animals

Little girl squeals with joy when surprised with a puppy

TULARE, Calif. (KGO) -- A little girl had a sweet reaction to puppy surprise in Tulare, Calif.

The video starts with Aria's parents asking her if she wants to see a magic trick. After saying abracadabra, the girl squeals with glee when the puppy is revealed. She named him Bingo!

RELATED: Chunky bulldog insists on using cat flap at Melbourne home

Aria's parents had promised her a dog and made a deal with her that if she regularly took her prescribed medicine, she would be rewarded.

After many months of waiting, Aria finally hit the jackpot when Bingo "magically" appeared.

PERFECT PET: If your looking to add a new pet to your life, check out ABC7's partnership with Bay Area adoption agencies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaanimal newscute animalsdogu.s. & worldfeel goodpuppy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
New team dog for San Jose Sharks
Aggressive Santa Cruz squirrel named 'Emily' escapes custody
Dachshund struggles to bring his massive stuffed toy indoors
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News