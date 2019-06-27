Little girl squeals with joy when surprised with a puppy

TULARE, Calif. (KGO) -- A little girl had a sweet reaction to puppy surprise in Tulare, Calif.The video starts with Aria's parents asking her if she wants to see a magic trick. After saying abracadabra, the girl squeals with glee when the puppy is revealed. She named him Bingo!Aria's parents had promised her a dog and made a deal with her that if she regularly took her prescribed medicine, she would be rewarded.After many months of waiting, Aria finally hit the jackpot when Bingo "magically" appeared.