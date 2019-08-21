cute animals

Watch this adorable lion cub tumble around his den

DENVER (KGO) -- This tiny lion is melting hearts everywhere after he was captured on video tumbling around his den.

The Denver Zoo shared video of the cub, along with a message about the cub.

"Our bouncing (rolling, really) baby boy is now 3 weeks old and weighs just shy of 8 lbs. Our little adventurer has figured out how to leave the den box and goes on wanders until mom brings him back inside. As for the pride, cub and mom can now see Tobias, Kamara and Sabi through mesh, and the grownups are obsessed with the cub. Stay tuned for more updates, including how YOU can help us name him!"

