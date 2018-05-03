PETS & ANIMALS

Adorable opossum named Pockets visits ABC7 with Conservations Ambassadors

EMBED </>More Videos

Lots of people around the Bay Area love animals. Next week there is going to be a fundraiser to help a group called Conservation Ambassadors, help educate people about the importance of animals. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. --
Lots of people around the Bay Area love animals. Next week there is going to be a fundraiser to help a group called Conservation Ambassadors, help educate people about the importance of animals.

David Jackson, the director of Conservations Ambassadors stopped by ABC7 News with a special guest -- Pockets the opossum!

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

Click here for more information on Conservations Ambassadors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal newsanimal rightsanimalsanimal rescuecute animalsSan Francisco
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Show More
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
More News