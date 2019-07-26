Pets & Animals

'Storm our shelter': Animal shelter uses Area 51 raid to promote adoptions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- More than 1 million Facebook users say they're going to raid Area 51 to see aliens, but one animal shelter has a better offer.

RELATED: More than 1 million people to raid Area 51 in Nevada in quest to see aliens

"Come storm our shelter," said OKC Animal Welfare's Facebook post.

The shelter posted pictures of their dogs and cats available for adoption with space filters. Some of the pets are even wearing antennae made out of aluminum foil.

"We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens," the post said. "Adoption isn't that far out of this world!"



The post has led to many adoptions and over $2,000 in donations for the shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaanimal rescuecatsdogu.s. & worldfeel goodviralpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News