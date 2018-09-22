As great white sharks make annual return to SF coast, officials have a warning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Officials with the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary are telling people not to disturb the sharks.
RELATED: Biggest great white shark ever filmed? Meet 20-foot Deep Blue
This comes as white sharks are making their annual appearance off the San Francisco coast.
The animals concentrate around the Farallon Islands from September to November and feed on seals and sea lions.
RELATED: 20-foot whale shark trapped in heavy-duty fishing line freed by divers
Research shows that people who use food and other lures to draw sharks near boats disrupt their natural feeding activities.