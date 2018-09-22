SHARKS

As great white sharks make annual return to SF coast, officials have a warning

Great white sharks, also known as white sharks, are about to make their annual appearance off the San Francisco coast, the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials with the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary are telling people not to disturb the sharks.

RELATED: Biggest great white shark ever filmed? Meet 20-foot Deep Blue

This comes as white sharks are making their annual appearance off the San Francisco coast.

The animals concentrate around the Farallon Islands from September to November and feed on seals and sea lions.

RELATED: 20-foot whale shark trapped in heavy-duty fishing line freed by divers

Research shows that people who use food and other lures to draw sharks near boats disrupt their natural feeding activities.
