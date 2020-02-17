Pets & Animals

Australia wildfires: Bay Area musicians perform benefit concert to help koala bears

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Jazz lovers were serenaded by Bay Area musicians in a benefit for the "Australian Koala Foundation" last week in Orinda.

Tens of thousands of animals died in the bushfires. Their habitats were decimated by the historic disaster.

The fundraiser sought to raise money to help relief efforts for Koalas.

Donations to the non-profit are tax-deductible.

Organizers say they had to do something after learning of the extensive devastation to wildlife, so they made the concert happen.
