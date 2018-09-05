ANIMAL RESCUE

Baby chimp named Lily rescued after being kept as a pet in small cage

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby chimpanzee named Lily is getting some extra love and attention from her rescuers after being kept as a pet in a small cage.

A baby chimpanzee named Lily is getting some extra love and attention after she was rescued and taken to the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Sierra Leone.

The sanctuary says before Lily came to them she was being kept as a pet and housed in a small cage.


She was underweight and suffering from some health problems when they found her.

Lily is believe she's about a year old.

RELATED: Chimp has heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him

The sanctuary share a video on its Facebook page. It shows Lily being spoon fed by the veterinary nurse monitoring her.

"Lily's health is improving slowly and we are waiting for test results for a comprehensive diagnosis," said the sactuary.

"You can support us to care for Lily and other orphan baby chimps by joining the Giving Day for Apes campaign to raise vital funds for the chimpanzees in our care," posted the sanctuary on its Facebook.

For more stories about animal rescues, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby animalsanimal newsanimal rescueanimals in perilbuzzworthyu.s. & worldanimals
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Chimp has heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him
ANIMAL RESCUE
Kitten catches ride from SF to SoCal inside engine of car
Man helps hungry bear escape from dumpster
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
VIDEO: Colorado firefighters rescue baby goat from pipe
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Comfort dog found, reunited with Iraq veteran owner in Fairfield
Kitten catches ride from SF to SoCal inside engine of car
Iraq veteran mourns apparent theft of comfort dog in Fairfield
Man helps hungry bear escape from dumpster
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
VIDEO: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Kaepernick
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
50-acre fire closes I-5 north of Redding
Sheriff: Suspects try to pull woman into vehicle at Lafayette BART station
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
Congressman drowns out protester with auctioneering skills
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Tech execs testify to Congress ahead of 2018 midterm elections
Show More
Report: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
There is a sure fire way to avoid international data charges -- and it isn't Airplane Mode
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Jeff Goldblum shows off piano skills during train station concert
More News