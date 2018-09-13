CUTE ANIMALS

3 baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium

The penguins hatched back in May were just introduced to the public at the "Aquarium of the Pacific" in Long Beach. (KGO-TV)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
Three baby penguins are now ready for their close-up at a Southern California aquarium.

The penguins hatched back in May but were introduced to the public Thursday at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

One of the birds handlers says the penguins are native to South America.

"They just plop into the water. The water is around 60 degrees, when it's a nice balmy day though actually stay out on the deck, just kind of get the rays of the sun shine," an aquarium official says.

This is the sixth year that penguin chicks have hatched at the aquarium.

The public is getting a chance to help name these ones. They just have to donate $100.

