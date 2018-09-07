CHESTER, England (KGO) --The first sun bear cub to be born in the UK has emerged from her den at the Chester Zoo. The little bear was spotted exploring the outdoor enclosure, taking her very first steps in public.
According to the zoo, the adorable cub had several minor tumbles as she tried to keep up with mom, Milli.
The Chester Zoo shared a video on its Facebook page along with a message.
"The moment we've all been waiting for. A special little sun bear cub takes HER very first steps!"
"The new arrival is the first healthy cub for mum Milli and dad Toni who, as young bears, were both rescued from illegal wildlife traders in Cambodia," said the zoo.
The little sun bear doesn't have a name yet. She wobbled around a bit before the sleepy-eyed cub headed back to the den for some more cuddle-time.