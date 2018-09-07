BEAR CUB

Baby sun bear born at Chester Zoo takes her very first steps

EMBED </>More Videos

The first sun bear cub to be born in the UK has emerged from her den at the Chester Zoo. (Chester Zoo)

CHESTER, England (KGO) --
The first sun bear cub to be born in the UK has emerged from her den at the Chester Zoo. The little bear was spotted exploring the outdoor enclosure, taking her very first steps in public.

According to the zoo, the adorable cub had several minor tumbles as she tried to keep up with mom, Milli.

RELATED: New exhibit set to open at Oakland Zoo

The Chester Zoo shared a video on its Facebook page along with a message.

"The moment we've all been waiting for. A special little sun bear cub takes HER very first steps!"

VIDEO: Bear trapped in dumpster gets a little help from kind stranger

"The new arrival is the first healthy cub for mum Milli and dad Toni who, as young bears, were both rescued from illegal wildlife traders in Cambodia," said the zoo.


The little sun bear doesn't have a name yet. She wobbled around a bit before the sleepy-eyed cub headed back to the den for some more cuddle-time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbear cubbearbaby animalsanimal newsanimalscute animalswild animalsu.s. & worldlondonenglandzoo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAR CUB
VIDEO: Bear family splashes around in SoCal backyard
Bear cub severely burned in wildfires nearly healed
VIDEO: Mama bear and cub enjoy precious play time
Bear found in Butte County with no fur responds to treatment
More bear cub
PETS & ANIMALS
Baby chimp named Lily rescued after being kept in small cage
Bringing Coho Salmon back to Lagunitas Creek with bulldozers
Close call with lion stuns crowds in Crimea
Comfort dog found, reunited with Iraq veteran owner in Fairfield
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trump wants Sessions to investigate NY Times op-ed writer
Former Pres. Obama delivers speech in Illinois
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock plummets
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran cleared in self-defense shooting claims Bay Area jail abuse
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming surge today
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
VTA announces delay on Berryessa BART extension project
Show More
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Google helps pay to repair vandalized South Bay Vietnam veterans' memorial
DSS serves North Bay Assisted Living Facilities with legal notice to revoke licenses after wildfire investigation
Oakland meeting highlights problem of guns in schools
Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster?
More News