Bay Area bird rescue organization looking for volunteers and donations

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A local non-profit known for helping birds in distress now needs your help.

International Bird Rescue is looking for volunteers and donations to help care for about 90 baby birds.

The tiny Egrets and herons were orphaned last week after the large ficus tree they called home in Oakland came tumbling down.

The center can really use the help.

It's already caring for more than 200 birds at its wildlife hospital in Farifield.

More information on how to help can be found on the website.
