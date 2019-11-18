bear

'You gonna clean it up', officer asks hungry bear chowing down on garbage

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A rather unique bear encounter unfolded on video in Placer County.

A deputy caught a bear making a meal out of some garbage finds and asked the animal "you made the quite the mess. You gonna clean it up?"

The bear is completely unfazed by it all and keeps eating whatever if had dug out of the garbage.

Piles of trash are seen strewn all over the place, a sign the bear had gone rummaging for its meal.

A Facebook post by the sheriff's office added "you mother doesn't live here!"

It then took a more serious turn and reminded people not to leave their garbage out unsecured or risk getting a visit from a bear.

