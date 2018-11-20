TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --A little bear in Truckee had his mother worried after the hungry cub got stuck in a dumpster. Mom bear and her baby were rummaging through the dumpster when the lid suddenly closed, trapping the little bear inside, according to Truckee police.
Someone saw the mom trying to free her cub and called for help. Mama bear was waiting on the hill when officers arrived.
"Remember, I'm a friend," said one officer as he lifted the dumpster lid.
They were able to free the little cub and send them both on their way.
"There you go buddy, go to mama!" said the officer.
The Truckee Police Department shared a video of the rescue on its Facebook page, along with a message.
"We seem to have our own bear whisperer at our department... Sgt. Mon Pere has a knack for rescuing our bears, as you've now seen 2 rescues caught on video in a few weeks time!" said Truckee police.
"REMEMBER to be #BearAware and LOCK up all your garbage containers! Help keep our bears wild!"