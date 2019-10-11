bear

'You better get out of here!' Bear gets busted after breaking into Lake Tahoe home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A family of three bears broke into a home in Lake Tahoe and when volunteers tried to chase them out, one cub stayed in the house.

Video of the encounter, inside the home in the community of Homewood, shows what happened next.

Someone can be heard yelling, "you better get out of here!"

The bear listened! The cub got out of the home by climbing over the staircase railing and jumping down the stairs.

A volunteer with the "Bear League" recorded this video on Wednesday and posted it on Facebook.

"It's no fun having bears in houses," the league said. "They do not tidy up after themselves."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake tahoefunny videohome repairsbear cubanimal newshomecaught on videobearanimals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn
Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures
WATCH IN 60: Power restored to Sonoma and Napa county, more scooters in SF, pinot drinking bear
Bear munches on expensive Pinot Noir grapes at Mendocino winery: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead as rapidly growing brush fire in SoCal damages homes, prompts evacuations
PG&E power outages still impacting 122K in Bay Area
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger continues
PG&E Power Outage: Is the power on? Add to this restoration map
Blackouts may cost state $2.6 billion, I-Team investigates
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Show More
Ronan Farrow talks Lauer, Weinstein in new book 'Catch and Kill'
Dr. Jane Goodall honored at Walt Disney Family Museum in SF
Power outages cause trouble for Oakland Zoo
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
More TOP STORIES News