PETS & ANIMALS

Bear takes a stroll into a liquor store in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

Bear walks into a liquor store, and it's not the opening line of a joke

Eywitness News
BRISTOL, Connecticut --
A bear walks into a liquor store.

It sounds like the start of a joke, but it was no laughing matter for shocked workers in Connecticut.

RELATED: Bear breaks into car for tasty snack at Lake Tahoe

The curious bear wandered around a shopping center along Route 6 in Bristol Monday afternoon, then headed into Crazy Bruce's Liquors, causing employees to scramble for cover.

The Hartford Courant reports video from inside shows the bear walking around the foyer while an employee locks an inner door. One unassuming customer also walked into the lobby as an employee unlocked the door and ushered him in.

The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.

No one was hurt during the close encounter.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearliquoranimalsu.s. & worldanimal newsdistractionbuzzworthywild animalsConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bear breaks into car for tasty snack at Lake Tahoe
PETS & ANIMALS
South Bay community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
Rabid beaver attacks dad, girl while kayaking
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
SF announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
Show More
Median price of East Palo Alto homes reaching $1M
South Bay community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Mermaid donut makes debut at Disney World
More News