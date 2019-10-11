Pets & Animals

Bears enjoy afternoon splash in backyard swimming pool

BOULDER, Colo. (KGO) -- Did someone say, pool party at the neighbors house?

Two bears were spotted taking a dip in a swimming pool in Colorado on October 9.

An animal protection officer with the Boulder Police Department shared this video of the furry duo enjoying the water.

One of the bears quickly jumps in, while the other appears more reluctant to get wet.

No word if that second bear ever got pushed in.

The video ends with both bears dipping their paws in the water.

"Don't feel too bad that you didn't get an invite, we didn't get invited either," tweeted the Boulder Police Department.

