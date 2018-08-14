BIRDS

BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm shopping strip

EMBED </>More Videos

BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm Stafford shopping strip

By
STAFFORD, Texas --
At a shopping center in Stafford, it wasn't the steep sales that brought out families Monday night. It was the birds.

They are purple martins, to be exact. Thousands of them are roosting in trees outside an Old Navy store. They swirled through the air around sunset.

Ben Griffin and Janna Skinner came out to see for themselves the sight they'd heard about from their families.

"They said it's a really cool thing to see, just all the, like, hundreds of thousands of birds swarming around," Griffin said.

The Houston Audubon Society indicates the birds are hanging out preparing to migrate.

The numbers are so great, and the flock so dense, they can even pop up on weather tracking systems.

"It's really cool and I've never seen anything like this before," Skinner said.

They're expected to be there for the next couple of weeks before continuing on their migratory route.

For more buzzworthy stories, photos, and video, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsshoppingviral videoamazing videoanimalanimalsanimal newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIRDS
Birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Discovery Bay area
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Bay Area labs testing birds for West Nile virus
Egret chicks put on a show in Mountain View during nesting season
More birds
PETS & ANIMALS
South Bay community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted
Bear takes a stroll into a liquor store in Connecticut
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
Rabid beaver attacks dad, girl while kayaking
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspicious package rendered safe in Emeryville
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history
Oakland police officer critically injured in crash identified
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
SF music venue Hemlock Tavern closing, will be replaced by condo complex
Berkeley focusing on safety around 60 traffic circles
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: too-high interest rates illegal, Uber drivers gaming system
Median East Palo Alto home prices reaching $1M
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
Three siblings become doctors
More News