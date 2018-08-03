RARE BIRTH

Birth of baby rhino catches zoo visitors by surprise

EMBED </>More Videos

Visitors were left stunned when a rhino gave birth right in front of them at the Chester Zoo in England. (Chester Zoo)

CHESHIRE, England --
Here's something to brighten your day, a brand new baby rhino! The best part is his birth appeared to be a surprise to visitors.

VIDEO: Adorable baby rhino enjoys getting his nose scrubbed

Guests to Chester Zoo in England, were left stunned on Thursday when a rhino gave birth right in front of them, said the zoo.

"While most rhino births typically happen at night or in the early hours of the morning, Malindi, a 12-year-old Eastern black rhino shocked onlookers when she went into labor at around 12:30 in the middle of a busy summer's day," said the zoo.


His birth is a really big deal because there are only about 650 Eastern black rhino left across Africa, according to conservationists.

The animals are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

VIDEO: Adorable baby panda melts hearts in Tokyo debut

The zoo shared video and photos of the little one, saying the healthy male calf and mom bonded very quickly and are both doing great!

Click here for more stories about cute animals!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbabybig babybirthbaby animalsu.s. & worldzoozoo adventuresendangered speciessurpriseengland
RARE BIRTH
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in San Antonio
Male sea dragon pregnant at Shedd Aquarium
VIDEO: First glimpse of Walnut Creek quintuplets
Bay Area family welcomes quintuplets in Walnut Creek
'Miracle' baby born to mom with ovarian cancer
More rare birth
PETS & ANIMALS
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
VIDEO: Bald eagle poses for airport security camera
Colombian cartel puts out $70,000 hit on anti-narcotics dog
Humpback whales spotted happily feeding in Monterey Bay
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News