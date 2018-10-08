Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe

Call it a close encounter of the bear-kind!A Black Bear was caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe and an El Dorado County Sheriff's deputy was able to snap some photos.He saw the bear walking outside his window in the Courthouse Plaza around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.According to the department, he decided the plaza was no place for a bear and chased him off, but not before snapping a few photos.There have been multiple bear break-ins in the Tahoe region over the past year.Officials say they're often just searching for food - but it's always best to keep your distance.