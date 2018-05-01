BEAR

Black bear wandering in New Jersey neighborhood

MIchelle Charlesworth has the latest on the black bear Ridgewood, NJ.

Eyewitness News
PARAMUS, New Jersey --
A wild black bear could be seen wandering around a neighborhood in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

The bear was climbing fences and exploring the backyards of homes in the area.

Just one day ago, a bear was seen camping in a tree in Paramus. It's not known if it is the same bear. That bear did eventually come down out of the tree.

Police and animal control officers were on the scene, making sure residents of the neighborhood are safe.

When it came down from the tree, officers were tracking the bear but lost it in a dark wooded area


They are warning people to steer clear and be on alert.

It was first seen near Sirianni Park, before taking up residence for hours in the tree outside a home on Benton Road.

"He came down through the Saddle River through Ho-Ho-Kus and along the Saddle River," animal control official Carol Tyler said. "He crossed over somewhere by 17, by Van Emburgh, where you can go under the highway, probably walked right through the drain gulch, drain pipe, and then he popped up over here. He's been wandering this neighborhood."

Police closed the road for a time but then said it was safe to move about with a watchful eye.

Police are urging everyone to use caution and say that if you see the bear, you should not approach it. Instead, call 911.

In a Facebook post, Paramus police said they expect to be seeing more bears.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
