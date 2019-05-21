Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new Texas movie theater

K9 Cinemas in Plano provides a place for humans to watch their favorite movies with their canine.
They offer treats for your dog, bottomless wine and whiskey for you and comfy sofas for you both!
If you're under 21, the $15 ticket includes your dog's admission and free soft drinks instead of wine and liquor.
Of course, there are rules. You have to clean up after your pet and you must bring papers proving that your dog is up to date on all their shots.
In addition to movies, it also holds themed event nights, like Tuesday church, Wednesday karaoke and Thursday trivia.
