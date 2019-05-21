Pets & Animals

Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new Texas movie theater

PLANO, Texas -- There's a new movie theater in Texas that was created just for dog lovers.

K9 Cinemas in Plano provides a place for humans to watch their favorite movies with their canine.

RELATED: Houston couple creates 'beer' your dog will lap up
EMBED More News Videos

Pop a cold one for man's best friend! A Houston couple has come up with Good Boy Dog Beer.



They offer treats for your dog, bottomless wine and whiskey for you and comfy sofas for you both!



If you're under 21, the $15 ticket includes your dog's admission and free soft drinks instead of wine and liquor.

Of course, there are rules. You have to clean up after your pet and you must bring papers proving that your dog is up to date on all their shots.

In addition to movies, it also holds themed event nights, like Tuesday church, Wednesday karaoke and Thursday trivia.

You can find more information here.

RELATED: EaDo scores dog-friendly patio bar from Dynamo's Brian Ching
EMBED More News Videos

An inside look at Pitch 25 Beer Park, an EaDo area bar opened by Dynamo legend Brian Ching.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsentertainmenttexas newsmoviemovie theaterwineanimal newsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News