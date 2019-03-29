Pets & Animals

Is that beer skunked? Skunk gets head stuck in beer can

BILLERICA, Mass. -- A skunk that somehow got its head stuck in a discarded can of beer is being cared for by veterinarians in Massachusetts.

Animal control officers in Billerica posted a picture of the unfortunate critter on Twitter. They said its "amazing" that its head could fit into such a small opening and noted that it gave new meaning to the term "skunked beer."

Police said the skunk was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton after being found Wednesday. The plan was to sedate the skunk before removing the aluminum can, and then monitor the animal for a few days before returning it to the wild.
