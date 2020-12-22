First therapy dog joins Campbell Police Dept.

We are excited to welcome the addition of our first therapy dog, K9 Ainsley, to the #K9Team. The Therapy Dog Program is the first of its kind for a law enforcement agency in Santa Clara County.🐾



Read more about this program here: https://t.co/z8oGZirmxy pic.twitter.com/b14V83FimH — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) December 21, 2020

Campbell Police has added a four-legged officer to its team, but not for the reason you might think. K9 Ainsley will be the department's very first therapy dog.Ainsley is an 8-week old Bernedoodle. She joined the department on December 10 and was partnered with one of the department's records specialists.She is currently being trained to help both victims and officers, and act as an ambassador for the department."We're going to want to make sure that she's able to be out there in the community," said Campbell Police Capt. Ian White. "children, victims, witnesses. She's going to have to be able to have the right mannerisms for that, be the right demeanor type of dog."Canine experts say that therapy dogs help people cope with stress and exposure to traumatic experiences. They can help lower anxiety for officers, victims, and witnesses.Ainsley will be the first ever therapy dog at a law enforcement agency in all of Santa Clara County.